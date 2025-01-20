WWE Raw preview: The card for tonight’s Netflix show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods return to action

-WWE Hall of Famer JBL appears

-New WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria appears

-Sami Zayn speaks

-Jey Uso appears

Powell’s POV: Pat McAfee will miss the show due to the college football national championship game that is airing opposite tonight’s show. Raw will be live tonight from Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).