WWE Smackdown rating: Two U.S. Title matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.436 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.528 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.45 rating. Smackdown ran opposite the Cotton Bowl, which delivered an average of over 20 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2. One year earlier, the January 12, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.384 million viewers and a 0.64 rating.