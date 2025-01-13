WWE Raw results (1/13): McGuire’s live review of Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyiria to become the first Women’s IC Champion, Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor in a Street Fight, Chad Gable vs. a mystery luchador

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer

WWE Raw (Episode 1,651)

San Jose, California at SAP Center

Streamed live January 13, 2025 on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole welcomed everyone into the show as exterior shots of the venue aired. A drone shot then took us into the arena. Cole was joined by Pat McAfee on commentary. McAfee threw to a video recapping last week’s Raw debut on Netflix.

Footage of a vehicle pulling into the arena aired. CM Punk was the one driving said vehicle and exited said vehicle to make his way to the ring for the show-opening promo. A camera followed him from the car to the ring.