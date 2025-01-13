WWE Raw results (1/13): McGuire’s live review of Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyiria to become the first Women’s IC Champion, Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor in a Street Fight, Chad Gable vs. a mystery luchador

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer
WWE Raw (Episode 1,651)
San Jose, California at SAP Center
Streamed live January 13, 2025 on Netflix
[Hour One] Michael Cole welcomed everyone into the show as exterior shots of the venue aired. A drone shot then took us into the arena. Cole was joined by Pat McAfee on commentary. McAfee threw to a video recapping last week’s Raw debut on Netflix.
Footage of a vehicle pulling into the arena aired. CM Punk was the one driving said vehicle and exited said vehicle to make his way to the ring for the show-opening promo. A camera followed him from the car to the ring.
