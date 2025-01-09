TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Todd Grisham, Ruby Soho, Silver King, Wayne Munn

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry and Rhino. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 53 percent of the vote. B finished second with 37 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 45 percent of the vote. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the Netflix premiere a B+ grade during my post show audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWE broadcast team member Todd Grisham is 49.

-Ruby Soho (Dori Prange) is 34.

-The late Silver King (Cesar Cuauhtémoc Gonzalez Barron) was born on January 9, 1968. He died of a heart attack at age 51 on May 11, 2019.

-The late Wayne Munn died of Bright’s disease at age 34 on January 9, 1931.