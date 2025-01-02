TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Gene Okerlund

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Joe Hendry kicking off the show and Tessa Blanchard’s return. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 37 percent of the vote. A finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave the holiday week show a C grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 51 percent of the vote. B finished second with 34 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade and thoroughly enjoyed the CM Punk and Seth Rollins verbal exchange that closed the show.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Gene Okerlund died at age 76 on January 2, 2019.