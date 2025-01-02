AEW Collision lineup: The latest card for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Title

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Action Andretti and Lio Rush for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Toni Storm

-“Rated RKO” Edge, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith

-Jeff Jarrett in action

Powell’s POV: Tony Khan announced that Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” is returning as the show’s theme song for 2025. “Rock-n-Roll Express” Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson are advertised in the local market. Collision will be live on Saturday from Charlotte, North Carolina at Bojangles Coliseum. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).