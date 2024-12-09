WWE Raw results (12/9): Powell’s live review of Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley, Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile in a Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,646)

Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Bank Arena

Aired live December 9, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in while a drone shot aired of the host city. The backstage and arrival shots included Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Kingston and Woods got the cold shoulder from production crew members. Kingston tried to bump firsts with Alpha Academy, but they and Natalya also gave the New Day duo the cold shoulder. Wade Barrett joined Tessitore on commentary…

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther was introduced by ring announcer Lilian Garcia. Gunther headed to the ring in non-wrestling attire. Footage aired of Finn Balor attacking Gunther on last week’s show to set up their match on Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Gunther said Balor made a mistake and now has his undivided attention. Gunther guaranteed that Saturday Night’s Main Event will not end up like Survivor Series did for him. Entrance music interrupted Gunther.

Finn Balor walked onto the stage with Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, and JD McDonagh. They headed toward ringside and then Balor spoke from the floor. Balor said Gunther could have given him the title shot he deserved, but instead he gave it to someone undeserving in Dom.

Balor agreed that SNME won’t be like Survivor Series and then took credit for Gunther retaining the title at Survivor Series. Balor said Gunther will lose the title because of him on Saturday.

Gunther said Balor didn’t earn his title shot. He said Balor is frustrated and he gets it. Gunther recalled Balor being the first World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther said he respected Balor at that time, but then he started taking shortcuts and now “hangs out with a bunch of weirdos in a clubhouse.”

Gunther said Balor played second fiddle to Daman Priest. Gunther said Balor was best in the world for one night eight years ago. Gunther said he is the best in the world now and for thousands of days to come. Gunther said his title belt proves it. Gunther said Balor won’t leave with the title because he’s not at his level and he never will be.

Balor and his crew climbed onto the ring apron. Damian Priest’s entrance theme stopped them. Priest came out and worked over the Judgment Day members. Priest and Gunther both took shots at Balor inside the ring.

Gunther clotheslined Priest and worked him over. Gunther set up for a powerbomb on Priest at ringside, but Balor broke it up with a sling blade clothesline. Balor hit Gunther with a Coup de Grace from the apron.

Priest recovered and got the better of Balor’s sidekicks. Priest set up for a double chokeslam on Dom and McDonagh, but Balor hit him from behind. Balor’s allies held Priest while Gunther hit him with a shotgun dropkick. Balor followed up with three more Coup de Graces on Priest. Balor held up the World Heavyweight Championship and his World Tag Team Title belt…

The Final Testament and The Miz were shown walking backstage… A graphic listed the Raw debut on Netflix for January 6 before they went to the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Balor feels like a soft challenger, so it was a good move to make him look strong while also playing up the threat of Judgment Day interference on Saturday.

Tessitore hyped Jesse Ventura appearing on SNME…

Backstage, Adam Pearce informed Balor and the other Judgment Day members that the World Heavyweight Championship match on SNME has officially changed. Pearce announced that it will be Gunther vs. Balor vs. Damian Priest in a Triple Threat.

Pearce also booked Balor and McDonagh vs. The Viking Raiders for the World Tag Team Titles for next week’s Raw and said the other members of Judgment Day were banned from ringside.

After Pearce left, Morgan mockingly told Balor to relax because he has everything under control. She asked if he had any advice for her and Rodriguez heading into their matches. A flustered Balor told him he’d get back to her on that…

The Final Testament and The Miz made their entrance for the eight-man tag match. PBR bull rider Koltin Hevalow was shown in the crowd next to a Wilford Brimely looking man who was seated next to him. The Wyatt Sicks made their entrance without Nikki Cross.

1. Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, and The Miz (w/Scarlett) vs. Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy in an eight-man tag. The teams fought as soon as the Wyatt Sicks entered the ring. Howdy set up for Sister Abigail on Kross, who was pulled to ringside by The Miz heading into a break during the opening minute. [C]

Powell’s POV: A local ad aired for WWE Raw coming to Target Center in Minneapolis on April 7. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

The AOP duo of Akam and Rezar performed a double powerbomb on Rowan. Lumis and Gacy cleared AOP to ringside. Gacy hit them with a suicide dive and then Lumis performed a dive from the top rope onto AOP on the floor.

They actually started paying attention to the tag team rules, which led to Howdy tagging in and working over Miz. Kross tagged himself into the match and was quickly cleared to ringside. Howdy ran the ropes for a dive, but he was tripped by Scarlett.

Nikki Cross appeared on the broadcast table and harassed Scarlett, who entered the ring and went out the other side. Cross dove onto Scarlett. In the ring, Howdy put Miz in the Mandible Claw while Miz was on the floor.

Paul Ellering threw powder in the face of Howdy. Kross hit his Final Prayer finisher on Howdy and then pinned him…

Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, and The Miz defeated Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy in 9:05 in an eight-man tag match.

Powell’s POV: All action from start to finish. We haven’t seen a lot of the Wyatts lately, but this live crowd popped for their entrance. It was logical to have the heels go over in the first match.

CM Punk took part in a sit-down interview with Jackie Redmond, who asked him about the favor that Paul Heyman owes him. Punk said he and Heyman go way back and the favor is just between the two of them.

Redmond asked Punk about Seth Rollins. Punk said he doesn’t hide from fights. He said he’s more confused than anything by Rollins’ hatred of him. Punk said he doesn’t hate Rollins.

Punk said a 16 year-old Rollins came to him and asked Punk to train him. Punk noted that he trained him for free and people leave that part out of the story. Punk said he’d probably hate himself if he had to live in his shadow.

Punk said he did everything that Rollins did before he did. Punk said Rollins did a great job of filling in, but now second string has to return to the bench. Redmond thanked Punk for his honesty… The Raw on Netflix graphic flashed… [C]

Powell’s POV: I like the way that Punk stated he doesn’t hate Rollins and laid out his side of their history. Of course, this sets the table for Rollins to tell his side of things, which should be interesting.

A sponsored video package recapped Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan getting the better of Rhea Ripley last week and running her eye into the edge of the broadcast table…

Dakota Kai made her entrance to a quiet reaction and then Liv Morgan’s entrance followed. Tessitore hyped Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship on SNME.

2. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Dakota Kai in a non-title match. During the opening minute, Kai charged Morgan, who popped Kai over the top rope to ringside. Tessitore mentioned the transfer window heading into a break. [C]

“Pure Fusion Collective” Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark walked to ringside. Kai put Morgan down and then had to kick Stark when she reached inside the ring. Kai also threw a kick at Baszler.

Morgan tried to take advantage of the distraction, but Kai stuffed her finisher. Morgan caught Kai with a high knee. Morgan went up top and jumped at Kai, who powerbombed her on the way down.

Deville climbed on the apron until Kai kicked her back to the floor. Kai went for a kick in the corner that Morgan avoided. Morgan hit Oblivion on Kai and then pinned her to win the match.

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defeated Dakota Kai in 7:25 in a non-title match.

Afterward, Deville, Baszler, and Stark attacked Kai and roughed her up until Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane made the save. Sky took out Basler and Stark with a dropkick. Sane went up top and dove onto Deville, Baszler, and Stark on the floor.

Morgan returned to the ring and hit Oblivion on Sky. The broadcast team hyped Morgan vs. Sky for SNME while Morgan stood over Sky…

Powell’s POV: Kai advanced in the Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament last week, so it was the right call to make her look good in defeat.

A Drew McIntyre video promo aired. He said Hell in a Cell was the most violent match of his 24-year career. He said he succumbed to massive blood loss. He said he went against doctor’s orders by appearing on Raw.

McIntyre said he had to go back to Scotland because his family needed him. McIntyre said he questioned whether he was wrong and that people can truly change. McIntyre said he turned on Survivor Series and saw Roman Reigns with CM Punk along with Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Jimmy Uso. McIntyre said they all sold out for absolutely nothing.

McIntyre said that’s when he knew he had to return and when he knew he would take out Zayn and Jey. McIntyre said he can’t change the past, but he can change the present and he will change the future…

Powell’s POV: So that answers the question of who attacked Jey Uso last week. McIntyre was the obvious choice, but I left the door open to the possibility that it was a swerve.

The broadcast team spoke at their desk. Tessitore said Jey Uso was not medically cleared to compete on this show due to the attack by McIntyre last week…

Seth Rollins was shown walking backstage… [C]

[Hour Two] A drone shot aired of the host venue while Tessitore noted that legendary NFL running back Barry Sanders and Mr. Beast are Wichita natives…

A video package recapped last week’s New Day anniversary segment that saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turn on Big E…

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was shown exiting the general manager’s office with Adam Pearce while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods entered the picture. Cody told them that they should both be ashamed of themselves…

Seth Rollins made his entrance and played to the crowd once he was inside the ring. Rollins said Punk has a career as a politician ahead of him. Rollins said Punk’s interview was a master class in how to spin the truth.

Rollins said you take a little bit of truth and spin it to play the victim, and Punk has been doing that his entire life. Rollins said Punk was right in that he did go to him to get trained. Rollins said he idolized Punk, who helped him get his foot in the door in WWE. Rollins said he and Punk were friends.

Rollins said the part of Punk’s story that he left out will explain why he hates him. Rollins said he called and texted Punk when he left the company and got nothing in return. Rollins said it wasn’t just him, it was everyone in the company that Punk did this to.

Rollins said Punk spent the next ten years trying to tear the company down. Rollins said Punk returned because he failed at everything else, burned every bridge that would lead him to water, and because the money was right.

A “CM Punk” chant broke out. Rollins shook his head and said he used to chant his name once upon a time too. Rollins said he wanted to be just like him and follow in his footsteps, but he realized once day that Punk was a fraud and that made him want to be better than Punk.

Rollins said everything Punk did in pro wrestling he did twice. Rollins said he also did the one thing that Punk can never do by headlining WrestleMania. Rollins was interrupted by entrance music.

Sami Zayn walked out and joined Rollins inside the ring. A “Sami” chant broke out. Rollins told Zayn that they would fight again if Zayn was there to defend Punk. Rollins said he didn’t want to hear it and didn’t have time for it.

Zayn said they both said things last week and they ended up fighting in the ring. Zayn said that’s bound to happen when they’ve known each other as long as they have. Zayn said it was wrong of him to accuse Rollins of attacking Jey Uso and then apologized.

Rollins said he was happy that Zayn brought that up. Rollins said he and Zayn have been friends for 20 years and their kids play together. Rollins asked why he was the first person that Zayn thought of when Jey was laid out.

Zayn said it’s because Rollins was talking like he was out of his mind last week. Zayn said Rollins was talking like a person who blames everyone else for their actions. Zayn said Rollins sounded less like himself and more like Drew McIntyre.

Rollins said he’s not McIntyre. Zayn agreed and said that Rollins is a bette person than McIntyre. Zayn said Punk brings out the worst in Rollins. Zayn said maybe he shouldn’t have gotten involved. Zayn said things between Punk and Rollins are worse than he thought possible.

Zayn told Rollins that it’s his business and he can deal with it however he wants. Rollins thanked Zayn, who asked Rollins if they are good. Rollins told Zayn they are good and he appreciates Zayn letting him handle his business with Punk. Rollins said it seemed like Zayn had some business with McIntyre that he needed to handle. Rollins left the ring.

Zayn said that was good advice and he would take care of McIntyre. Zayn said he wasn’t going to run it back and listen to McIntyre say he’s right and everyone else is wrong for weeks on end. Zayn said he’d already spoken with Adam Pearce.

Zayn announced that he will face McIntyre on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Zayn said he’d see McIntyre on Saturday and then dropped the mic. Zayn exited the ring and the camera followed him as he walked toward the back.

Zayn stopped and looked at the stage and then McIntyre blindsided him. McIntyre threw punches at Zayn until producers and referees ran out to pull him off. The Raw on Netflix graphic flashed… [C]

Powell’s POV: Seth’s side of the story left something to be desired. It was a well delivered promo, but the idea that he hates Punk because Punk ghosted him was a little weak. I was hoping for something a bit more personal, perhaps dating back to their early days together. That said, I can’t rule out that Rollins is the heel in this feud and the weak explanation for his hatred of Punk was by design. It would be fun if we learn that the Rollins and McIntyre characters bonded over their hatred of Punk and Roman Reigns.

An ad for NXT hyped Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans for Tuesday’s show…

A portion of Zelina Vega’s entrance was televised while Ivy Nile was already in the ring. Lyra Valkyria’s full entrance was televised after the tournament bracket graphic was shown…

3. Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile in a Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament match. Vega hit an early 619 on Valkyria, but Nile pulled Vega off the apron. Nile slammed Valkyria and then covered her for a two count. [C]

Vega performed a slide from the ring into a sunset bomb on Nile on the floor. Vega went to the middle rope and hit a meteora on Valkyria and went for the pin that Nile broke up. Vega dove at Nile, who caught her and gave her a uranage slam. Nile had the pin, but Valkyria broke it up.

Nile performed a double German suplex on both opponents and then bridged while pinning Valkyria, who kicked out at two. Nile followed up with another suplex for a two count. Vega hit Nile with a Code Red and had the pin, but Valkyria dropkicked both women. Valkyria hit Nile with her Nightwing finisher and got the pin…

Lyra Valkyria defeated Zelina Vega and Ivy Nile in 7:50 to advance in the Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament.

The updated brackets showed that Valkyria will face the winner of the Alba Fyre vs. Kairi Sand vs. Natalya match in the next round. Meanwhile, Dakota Kai advanced last week and will face the winner of Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kayden Carter. They still haven’t said when the finals will take place…

Rhea Ripley was shown warming up backstage when Damian Priest entered the picture. “Eradicate,” Priest said to Ripley… [C]

Footage aired of Jey Uso and Sami Zayn presenting the MVP of the Big 12 Championship football game with a replica title belt…

Cathey Kelley asked Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods why they berated Big E. Kingston and Woods felt it was an unbiased question and said they would go explain it to the people they need to face-to-face. Woods took the camera and followed Kingston through the backstage area and brought it to ringside.

The fans chanted “New Day sucks.” Kingston acted bothered by the chant, which drew loud boos. Kingston asked if the fans were really this mad over one day after they gave them ten years of positivity.

Woods pulled a Dominik Mysterio by acting like he was going to speak before stopping because of the boos. “We didn’t do anything to him,” Woods said. Kingston was also booed when he tried to speak.

A “Big E” chant broke out while Kingston and Woods spoke off-mic. Woods started to speak and was booed. Kingston and Woods dropped their microphones and left the ring while the fans cheered their departure…

Powell’s POV: That was fun. I love the way Kingston and Woods acted surprised by the fans taunting them. Great stuff.

The broadcast team ran through the lineup for Saturday Night’s Main Event… Rhea Ripley made her entrance for the main event… [C] The Raw on Netflix graphic was shown again…

Raquel Rodriguez made her entrance and stood on the stage. Ripley ran up and fought with Rodriguez into the crowd. They eventually made it to the ring and the referee called for the bell to start the match…

4. Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez in an anything goes match. There were kendo stick and chairs on the mat. Ripley dumped Rodriguez to the floor and followed. Ripley tried to pull a table out from underneath the ring, but Rodriguez ran her into the ring post. Rodriguez followed up with a fallaway slam onto the broadcast table. [C]

Both wrestlers threw simultaneous kicks and knocked each other down coming out of the break. A table was lying in the ring along with the kendo stick and chairs. Ripley threw a chair at Rodriguez, who caught it, and then Ripley dropkicked the chair into Rodriguez’s face.

Rodriguez sent Ripley hard into the corner and then covered her for a two count. Rodriguez set up a chair and wet up for a move that Ripley avoided. Ripley performed a move that Rodriguez took awkwardly in what was meant to be a face bump on the chair, but it didn’t click. Ripley stacked up three chairs in the ring and set up for her finisher.

Liv Morgan ran out and stood on the apron. Ripley pulled Morgan in the ring. Rodriguez blindsided Ripley and then slammed her onto the chairs before covering her for a near fall. Rodriguez set up a chair so that its legs were facing out.

Ripley regrouped and set up for her finisher, but Morgan saved Rodriguez. Ripley grabbed Morgan and then caught Rodriguez with a kick. Ripley went after Rodriguez, but Morgan hit Ripley with Oblivion.

Iyo Sky ran out and cleared Morgan from the ring. Sky followed up with a suicide dive onto Morgan. In the ring, Rodriguez covered Ripley for a two count. Rodriguez set up the table inside the ring.

Rodriguez went for a Tejana Bomb, but Ripley slipped away and ran Rodriguez into a chair that was wedged in between the ropes. Ripley hit Riptide through the table and then covered Rodriguez for the pin…

Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez in roughly 8:00 in an anything goes match.

After the match, Ripley and Sky both picked up Morgan’s Women’s World Championship belt simultaneously and had words as the show concluded…

Powell’s POV: A solid brawl. You had to know there would be interference once they added the “anything goes” stipulation. My guess is that Ripley returns the favor by at least trying to help Sky on Saturday. One can only assume that the company wants to get their top female star on NBC.

Overall, this was a good episode. The heat for New Day was really fun and they did a good job of setting the table for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Speaking of which, join me on Saturday for my live review of SNME. I’ll be back later tonight with my weekly same night audio review of Raw for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).