AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-“Dark Order” Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver vs. Mark Briscoe, Rocky Romero, and Tomohiro ishii

-The weigh-in for Big Boom AJ vs. QT Marshall at Full Gear

-Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa vs. Nyla Rose and Harley Cameron

-Juice Robinson vs. The Butcher

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews of Rampage are available after the show airs.