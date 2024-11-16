AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s show 

What's happening...

November 16, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Mariah May vs. Anna Jay in a No DQ match for the AEW Women’s Championship

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Rush and The Beast Mortos in a qualifying match for a spot in the four-way match for the AEW Tag Team Titles at Full Gear

-Daniel Garcia vs. Johnny TV

-Mina Shirakawa vs. Harley Cameron

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped Thursday in Albany, New York at MVP Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

