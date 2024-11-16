NXT Level Up results (11/15): O’Connor’s review of Channing Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino vs. Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors, Carlee Bright vs. Izzi Dame, Oro Mensah vs. Drake Morreaux

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 144)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed November 15, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Oro Mensah made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Oro Mensah vs. Drake Morreaux. Morreaux powered Mensah around the ring in the early going before getting a quick near fall. Morreaux went for a kick but got hung up in the ropes which turned the momentum in Mensah’s favor. Morreaux responded with a dropkick and a scoop slam for two before transitioning into a sleeper hold wearing down Mensah.

Morreaux hit a springboard splash to continue the beatdown on Mensah as fans in the crowd attempted to bring Mensah back into the contest. Morreaux looked to finish, but Mensah kicked Morreaux in the face and hit the big man with forearm smashes and dropped Morreaux with a slam of his own before heading to the top and dropping Morreaux with a single leg kick followed up by the cartwheel kick in the corner for the win.

Oro Mensah defeated Drake Morreaux via pinfall in 5:52.

The commentary team hyped Carlee Bright vs. Izzi Dame for after the break…[c]

2. Carlee Bright vs. Izzi Dame. Dame powered Bright down early but Bright would rock Dame with a dropkick however Dame would take control again after dropping Bright with a strong clothesline. Bright hit the ropes and gained a near fall with a crucifix pin on Dame but Dame kicked at two. Dame attempted another clothesline but Bright avoided and went to the top but was caught on the way down by Dame who hit the ‘Sky High’ powerbomb for the victory.

Izzi Dame defeated Carlee Bright via pinfall in 4:03.

After the match, Dame cornered Bright in the corner, but Kendal Grey came out to make the save dropping Dame with a fireman’s carry and reverse elbow who retreated to the back.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino vs. Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors. ‘Stacks’ and Connors started the match before both men tagged in their respective partners Crusifino and Dixon who traded moves mid ring. Crusifino hit a clothesline on Dixon as ‘Stacks’ made his way back into the ring before Connors cut off ‘Stacks’ momentum to take control.

Connors gained a near fall on ‘Stacks’ after an assist from Dixon before ‘Stacks’ made the hot tag to Crusifino who took it to both men in the corner with reverse elbows. Dixon and Connors looked to finish but ‘Stacks’ made the save for Crusifino. Connors attempted to spring off the ropes but was caught with a double team codebreaker which allowed ‘Stacks’ and Crusifino to close out the match.

Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino defeated Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors via pinfall in 6:29.

John’s Ramblings: The women’s match was the highlight of the show for me this week. Carlee and Izzi were not given much time but it turned into quite the slugfest in the short time they were out there. A match worth going out of your way to see.