By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Netflix revealed the viewership count for the first week of the Mr. McMahon documentary. The streaming service stated that the documentary had 4.9 million viewers for the week of September 23-29 and was the fourth most viewed series on the platform. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: The documentary was released on Wednesday, September 25, meaning the total viewership was for only five days.