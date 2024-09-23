AEW Dynamite preview: The Grand Slam IV lineup

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness in a non-title match

-Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin for a shot at the AEW World Championship

-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta hold an open challenge for the AEW Trios Titles

-Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya in a Saray’s Rules match

Powell’s POV: The Grand Slam edition of Dynamite will be live from on Wednesday from Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. AEW will also tape Saturday’s Collision at the event, so we are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).