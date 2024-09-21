AEW Collision results (9/21): Powell’s live review of Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in a Bunkhouse Brawl for the ROH Tag Team Titles

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 63)

Springfield, Massachusetts at MassMutual Center

Aired live September 21, 2024 on TNT

[Hour One] Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

1. Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in a Bunkhouse Brawl for the ROH Tag Team Titles. The teams brawled during the entrances. There were various weapons in and around the ring. Bennett was the first man to bleed.

Guevara set up for a dive, but the challengers threw a chair at his head (he appeared to put his hands up). Bennett put Guevara on his shoulders and then Taven performed a suicide dive into a Doomsday Device on the floor. Taven landed on a chair at ringside.

Dustin went after the challengers, who hit him with a double superkick on the stage. Dustin backdropped Bennett on the ramp and then bulldogged Taven through tables that were set up next to the stage. The challengers brought Dustin back to the ring. Guevara executed a cutter from the apron that put Bennett through a table on the floor head into a picture-in-picture break. [C]