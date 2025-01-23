Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Private Party vs. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for the AEW Tag Titles, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter, Cope vs. Pac

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for the AEW Tag Team Titles: Whatever Private Party gained from beating the Young Bucks and having a brief run with the tag team titles was undone by The Hurt Syndicate. Private Party were out-cooled and manhandled by Lashley and Benjamin. I feel for Quen and Kassidy considering that they were supposed to be the babyfaces in this feud and their opponents showed zero interest in being traditional heels. But the simple truth is that The Hurt Syndicate are cooler and more over than Quen and Kassidy, so putting the titles on them seemed like an easy decision.

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega: More mixed feelings. The back and forth exchange between Ospreay and Omega was flawed. Ospreay said he couldn’t remember the last time they were in the same ring and weren’t throwing punches at one another. Um, last week? And then Omega misquoted Ospreay when he claimed Ospreay said he didn’t remember the last time they faced each other in the ring. It was sound logic when Omega said he would never join forces with Ospreay because the last time they met Ospreay dropped him on his head and stabbed with a screwdriver. For some reason, this led to Ospreay getting pissed at Omega and calling little prick. And then Don Callis looked like a fool for interrupting his enemies just as they seemed to be on the verge of fighting one another. Perhaps worst of all is that Omega went from saying he’d never align with Ospreay to joining forces with him just minutes later. Despite all those issues, Ospreay and Omega came off really well during the crowd pleasing brawl with the Callis family, and I am looking forward to their tag team match with Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. So while this segment had its issues, the babyfaces somehow came out of it looking good.

Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart: Another good match from Hayter and Hart. Hayter went over to even up their current series at one win each and then wasted no time in calling for the eventual rubber match. It was nice to hear Hater speak for a change. Her ring work wins over live crowds, but who is she? It felt like Hayter was on here way to becoming the face of the women’s division before her long injury layoff. She can get back to that point, but she needs to establish a persona that clicks with the fans.

Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox: The well worked match that one would expect from these two followed by a post match bro handshake (The Outrunners were somewhere crying gimmick infringement). The Ricochet and Prince Nana side drama was hokey and uneventful. I get what they were going for, but I just didn’t buy the performance of either man once Ricochet held the scissors to Nana’s throat.

AEW Dynamite Misses

Cope vs. Pac: One of the big flaws of this episode is that they opened with the two most appealing segments on paper in the Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay meeting and the AEW Tag Team Title match. It’s not that I didn’t have any interest in seeing Cope and Pac meet for the first time, but it just didn’t feel like their match belonged in the main event position. The match was fine aside from going longer than necessary, but it simply felt like it lacked importance in the storyline. The post match angle with the Death Riders taking out Cope and Jay White didn’t leave me anxious to see Moxley defend the AEW World Championship match against either man. And while they did show that FTR and the Rock-n-Roll Express had been laid out backstage by the Death Riders, where was Powerhouse Hobbs? Did he just moved on from his issues with the Death Riders because he’s feuding with the Learning Tree?

The Death Riders: The usual vague Jon Moxley promo about how he’s building something followed by an eventual Death Riders beatdown angle. The faction grabbed my interest when it debuted. It seemed like Moxley’s promos were actually leading to something. Wheeler Yuta came off like a tortured soul who was being brainwashed by Moxley and the others. I’m still fine with Marina Shafir being the strong and silent ass kicker. But I really hoped that Claudio Castagnoli and Pac would develop actual characters rather than coming off like Henchman 1 and Henchman 2, and now Yuta has reverted into the role of Henchman 3 by no longer acting conflicted by his actions. Is this faction ever going to evolve or will it continue to be underwhelming and repetitive?

Hangman Page, Christopher Daniels, MJF, and Jeff Jarrett: Page winning a quick squash match over Tyler Shoop was fine, and MJF and Jarrett delivered better promos this week. But the storylines involving these four men just aren’t holding my interest. When AEW launched, the company was trendy and featured a lot of fresh faces. These days, AEW is featuring too many wrestlers who are north of age 50 and the cool factor is gone. There’s nothing wrong with featuring an aging veteran or two if they click with the audience like Sting did or as Chris Jericho once did. For instance, Christian Cage’s act still gets strong heat and The Hurt Business are over. But AEW could launch a senior’s division at the rate they are going. It’s time for Tony Khan to make some tough decisions on some of the older wrestlers and get back to showcasing younger talent and creating new stars who are far more likely to connect with younger viewers.