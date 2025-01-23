NXT TV rating: Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 812,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 779,000 viewership average. NXT finished with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.17 rating.

Powell’s POV: Strong numbers for NXT. The hype for the show focussed heavily on two title matches. The ratings have been delayed this week due to Monday’ MLK holiday. Typically, things get back to normal coming out of Monday holidays with the AEW Dynamite ratings being released on Thursday afternoon. One year earlier, the January 23, 2024 edition of NXT delivered 642,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating for a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament semifinal match.