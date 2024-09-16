WWE Raw in Portland, Powell’s Q&A Audio Show returns, DC Drake, Phil Lafon, Richard Slinger, Sensei, Cruz Del Toro, Kiera Hogan, Teddy Long, Genki Horiguchi, Rhett Titus, Lady Victoria, Satoshi Kojima, Penelope Ford, Ethel Johnson, Adrian Adonis, Wilbur Snyder, Curtis Iaukea, Satoshi Kojima, Penelope Ford, Ethel Johnson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw is live tonight from Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. The show includes the return of CM Punk.

Submit questions for today's Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from tonight's WWE Raw in Portland, Wednesday's live AEW Dynamite in Wilkes-Barre, Friday's WWE Smackdown in Sacramento, and Saturday's AEW Collision in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Birthdays and Notables

-Don “DC” Drake is 67 today.

-Phil Lafon is 63 today.

-Richard Slinger (Richard Aslinger) is 53 today.

-Sensei is 46 today.

-Cruz Del Toro (Raul Mendoza) is 33 today.

-Kiera Hogan is 30 today.

-Teddy Long turned 77 on Sunday.

-Lady Victoria (Victoria Moreno) turned 52 on Sunday.

-Genki Horiguchi turned 46 on Sunday.

-Rhett Titus turned 37 on Sunday.

-The late Adrian Adonis (Keith Franke Jr.) was born on September 15, 1954. He died in an automobile accident on July 4, 1988.

-The late Wilbur Snyder was born on September 15, 1929. He died at age 62 on December 25, 1991.

-The late Curtis Iaukea was born on September 15, 1937. He died at age 73 on December 4, 2010.

-Satoshi Kojima turned 54 on Saturday.

-Penelope Ford turned 32 on Saturday.

-The late Ethel Johnson (Ethel Hairston) died or heart disease at age 84 on September 14, 2018.