NXT TV preview: CM Punk announcement set for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-CM Punk’s announcement

-Ethan Page and Trick Williams contract signing for their NXT Championship match

-Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne

-Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo and Rosemary

-NBA star Tyrese Haliburton appears

-Eddy Thorpe vs. Ashante Adonis

-Myles Borne and Tavion Heights vs. Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander

