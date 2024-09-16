What's happening...

NXT TV preview: CM Punk announcement set for Tuesday’s show

September 16, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-CM Punk’s announcement

-Ethan Page and Trick Williams contract signing for their NXT Championship match

-Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne

-Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo and Rosemary

-NBA star Tyrese Haliburton appears

-Eddy Thorpe vs. Ashante Adonis

-Myles Borne and Tavion Heights vs. Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander

