AEW All Out lineup: The card for Saturday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena.

-Bryan Danielson vs. TNT Champion Jack Perry for the AEW World Championship

-Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a cage match

-Will Ospreay vs. Pac for the AEW International Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida for the TBS Championship

-Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in a Chicago Street Fight

-MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review of AEW All Out as the show airs on pay-per-view a week from Saturday beginning with the first pre-show match or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).