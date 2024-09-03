What's happening...

AEW All Out lineup: The card for Saturday’s pay-per-view event

September 3, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena.

-Bryan Danielson vs. TNT Champion Jack Perry for the AEW World Championship

-Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a cage match

-Will Ospreay vs. Pac for the AEW International Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida for the TBS Championship

-Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in a Chicago Street Fight

-MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

