WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Bash in Berlin go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

-Nia Jax vs. Michin in a Street Fight for the WWE Women’s Championship

-L.A. Knight’s open challenge for U.S. Title

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will air on same day delay from Berlin, Germany at Uber Arena. Jake Barnett and I are swapping AEW Dynamite and Smackdown coverage for the week, so join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).