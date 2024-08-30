TNA Emergence lineup: The card for tonight’s TNA+ event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Emergence event that will be held tonight in Louisville, Kentucky at Foresters Paristown Hall.

-Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander in a 60-minute Iron Man match for the TNA World Championship

-Mike Bailey vs. Hammerstone vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Jason Hotch vs. Riley Osborne vs. Laredo Kid in an Ultimate X match for the X Division Title

-Jordynne Grace, Jody Threat, and Dani Luna vs. Masha Slamovich, Alisha Edwards, and Ash By Elegence

-Moose, Eddie Edward, Brian Myers, and JDC vs. Joe Hendry, Mike Santana, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy

-Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young

-(Pre-Show) PCO vs. Matt Cardona’s Monster for the Digital Media Title and International Heavyweight Title

-(Pre-Show) Kushida vs. Frankie Kazarian

Powell’s POV: The main event and Ultimate X look especially good on paper. The Emergence pre-show streams on YouTube at 6:30CT/7:30ET. The main card begins at 7CT/8ET and will be available via TNA+.