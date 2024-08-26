WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.050 million viewers for Fox, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the 2.252 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.61 rating. One year earlier, the August 18, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.094 million viewers and a 0.55 rating.