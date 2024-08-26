What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

August 26, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.050 million viewers for Fox, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the 2.252 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.61 rating. One year earlier, the August 18, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.094 million viewers and a 0.55 rating.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.