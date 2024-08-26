AEW Rampage rating: The All In go-home weekend edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 290,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down from the 295,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous show’s 0.10 rating in the same demo. One year earlier, the August 18, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 416,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating.