WWE Raw results (8/26): Powell’s live review of Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable, Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed, Triple Threat tournament matches for a shot at the Intercontinental Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,631)

Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutual Pavilion

Aired live August 26, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a memorial graphic for Sid Vicious (a/k/a Sid Eudy), who died earlier in the day at age 63… Michael Cole spoke while clips aired of Bron Breakker and his dog, American Made, Braun Strowman, and Bronson Reed arriving separately earlier in the day…

Ring announcer Samantha Irvin introduced “The Judgment Day” Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, JD McDonagh, and Carlito. Cole stated the venue was sold out.

Corey Graves joined Cole on commentary now that Pat McAfee is away during football season. Cole said he and Graves would be spending a lot more time together and said they would talk about that later in the show.

Morgan delivered the “welcome to Monday Night Raw” and “All rise for The Judgment Day” lines. Balor said it was time to remind people what they are all about and then a video package recapped their attack on Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley from last week’s show.

Carlito said the video was cool. McDonagh said the beating was a longtime coming. Balor said they are not the bad guys, Priest and Ripley are and they got exactly what they deserved. Morgan said she should be thanking Ripley because none of this would have happened if Ripley wasn’t so selfish and egotistical.

Dom took the mic to speak and received the usual mega heat. Carlito barked at the crowd in Spanish and then Dom did the same thing. Dom spoke in English while saying that Morgan does things for him that Ripley never did such as helping him beat his father. Dom said he was entering the tournament for a shot at the Intercontinental Title and had Morgan’s full support.

Rey Mysterio made his entrance with fellow “LWO” members Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro and they all entered the ring. Rey asked Dom if he’s looked in the mirror lately and labeled him a lost soul. Rey said that at least when Dom was with Ripley, one of them had a set and it wasn’t Dom. Rey said someone needs to put Dom in his place.

Dom said it wouldn’t be Rey because he already beat him. Rey said Dom has always been a jackass and now he’s an even bigger jackass now that he’s hanging out with Morgan. Rey dared Dom to hit him and said he’d love to slap the stupid mustache off his face. Dom said he’d like to see him try.

McDonagh went for a cheap shot that Rey blocked. The Judgment Day members were quickly cleared from the ring. Lee hit them with a big flip dive heading into the first commercial break… [C]

1. “The Judgment Day” Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Carlito (w/Liv Morgan) vs. Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. The match was joined in progress. Cole said Raw general manager Adam Pearce made the match during the commercial break. After some back and forth action, they did the Wilde assisted springboard launch from the middle rope onto all four opponents who were in the entrance isle. [C]

Rey hit Dom with a sunset bomb and had the pin, but McDonagh and Carlito broke it up. Wilde and Del Toro went for a springboard dropkicks, but WIlde took a tumble. Moments later, the babyfaces performed stereo dives onto their opponents on the floor, which got a big rise out of the crowd.

Back in the ring, Rey hit Dom with a 619. Rey went up top and went for a top rope frog splash, but Morgan pulled Dom out of the way. Dom rolled Rey into a La Magistral cradle and scored the pin. Cole said Dom beat his father again thanks to Morgan…

“The Judgment Day” Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Carlito defeated Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro in roughly 13:00 of television time.

After the match, Judgment Day set up Rey to be splashed by Dom on the broadcast table. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley ran out to Ripley’s entrance theme and made the save. Ripley ran Morgan into the ring post. Dom remained on the top rope until he jumped into the ring to avoid Priest, but Ripley was in the ring waiting for him.

Morgan jumped on the back of Ripley. Priest and Ripley put McDonagh and Carlito down with clotheslines after the others escaped to ringside. Priest and Ripley hit their finishers simultaneously on McDonagh and Carlito…

Powell’s POV: There were some clunky moments with a lot of moving pieces, but I like the way they doubled down on Dom beating his father with help from Morgan. Priest and Ripley had a good bounce back moment after they were roughed up by Judgment Day last week.

Cole and Graves spoke about the tournament for a shot at the Intercontinental Title. Graves said the Triple Threat matches that will play out over the next two weeks will lead to a four-way for a shot at the title. They hyped the two Triple Threat tournament matches that will take place during this episode…

The Miz was interviewed by Jackie Redmond in the backstage area regarding Miz being in one of the Triple Threat matches. Bronson Reed showed up and told Miz that he’s coming back for him…

Powell’s POV: I didn’t catch all of the Miz and Reed exchange due to my satellite switching to the online feed due to a storm in the area, but I think I caught the gist of it.

Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane made their entrance heading into a break… [C]

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods spoke backstage about having two chances to earn a shot at the Intercontinental. They were on the same page and back to being obnoxiously giddy…

Cathy Kelley interviewed “Pure Fusion Collective” Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark. They spoke about putting the division on notice and told Damage CTRL to shoot their shot. The trio made their entrance…

Powell’s POV: We’re getting some rough weather. If my updates stop, it’s due to the power going out. Hopefully it won’t be an issue.

2. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark (w/Sonya Deville). Deville took out Sky in a spot that the cameras missed heading into an early break. [C] They replayed the Deville spot coming out of the break. Sane hit Baszler with a flying forearm from the top rope and covered her for a two count.

Baszler came back with an ankle lock on Sane, who kicked her way free. Baszler tagged out and then drilled Sane with a knee strike. Stark hit a springboard dropkick and had Sane pinned, but Sky broke it up.

Zelina Vega popped up out of nowhere at ringside and hit Deville from behind. Cole recalled that PFC took out Vega and injured her arm. In the ring, Sky and Sane hit their finishers on Stark and then Sane got the three count…

Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in 7:35.

Powell’s POV: Vega was a factor, but it looks like the same old losing ways for Deville, Baszler, and Stark despite forming a new faction together.

A Wyatt Sicks video aired. “Uncle Howdy” Bo Dallas said he stopped to marvel at all of their accomplishments and he won’t make that mistake again. He said the false prophet continues to reveal himself to the world. He said he masquerades a shepherd while marching his lambs into the mouths of woods. Dallas said it’s not family, it’s blasphemy. Dallas said they need to cut the head off the snake. Dallas said it’s more than a reckoning, it’s a purge…

Graves hyped Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable, which was previously announced as the show’s main event…

Drew McIntyre was shown smirking as he walked through the backstage area. McIntyre showed off the bracelet he stole from CM Punk while Cole said McIntyre would appear after the break… [C]