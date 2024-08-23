What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

August 23, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Bailey vs. Rich Swann for the X Division Title

-Jordynne Grace vs. Ash by Elegance in a Match By Elegance for the Knockouts Titlte

-TNA Champion Nic Nemeth and Josh Alexander face-off before their TNA Title match at Emergence

-Hammerstone vs. Eric Young

-Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Santana

-Joe Hendry vs. Brian Myers

-TNA Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Cody Deaner and Jake Something in a non-title match

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

