Tony Khan media call, TNA Impact coverage, NXT in Utica (reports needed) ROH on HonorClub, Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Bianca Belair, Joel Deaton, Steve Madison

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call today at 2CT/3ET to promote Sunday’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. I will run live notes during the call, and we hope to have the audio available as a free podcast later today.

-TNA Thursday Night Impact was taped on March 28 in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Alario Center. Tonight’s go-home show for Saturday’s Rebellion pay-per-view features Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in a tables match for the TNA Tag Team Titles. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET.

-NXT is holding a live event tonight in Utica, New York, at Adirondack Bank Center. NXT doesn’t advertise matches for their house shows. We are seeking reports or even basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C- grade during my audio review. Arianna Grande vs. Dakota Kai for the Knockouts Title as the main event was rough, and the return of the Undead Realm isn’t for me.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with F as the top grade in our post-show poll with 38 percent of the vote. D finished second with 20 percent of the vote. B finished a close third with 19 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade during my same-night audio review. I get the lower reader grades because the Pat McAfee segment was the shits, but the segments with Sami Zayn, Trick Williams, and Carmelo Hayes were strong and helped balance things out.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 37 percent of the vote. A finished second with 34 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Joel Deaton (Joel Jones) is 69.

-Steve Madison (Steve Favata) is 43.

-Bianca Belair (Bianca Blair-Crawford) is 37.