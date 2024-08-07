WWE Speed – Je’Von Evans vs. Ashante Adonis

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with Je’Von Evans vs. Ashante Adonis in a quarterfinal match in the eight-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Evans won the match and will face the winner of the Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford quarterfinal match that will air on next week’s show. Pete Dunne and Joaquine Wilde won the previous quarterfinal matches and will meet in the other semifinal match. The tournament winner will challenge Andrade for WWE Speed Championship. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media.