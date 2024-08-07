What's happening...

NXT TV on Syfy rating: Great American Bash night two with Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. MSK for the NXT Tag Titles

August 7, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 531,000 viewers for Syfy Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com via ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 468,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.15 rating. NXT was bumped to Syfy over the last two weeks due to the Olympics. The show will return to USA Network on Tuesday. One year earlier, the August 8, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 776,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.