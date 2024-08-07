NXT TV on Syfy rating: Great American Bash night two with Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. MSK for the NXT Tag Titles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 531,000 viewers for Syfy Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com via ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 468,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.15 rating. NXT was bumped to Syfy over the last two weeks due to the Olympics. The show will return to USA Network on Tuesday. One year earlier, the August 8, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 776,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating.