NXT taking the show on the road for the move to The CW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT is taking the show on the road once its weekly television series debuts on The CW. Shawn Michaels announced via social media that the October 1 premiere on The CW will be held in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. The second episode will be held on October 8 in St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center.

Powell’s POV: NXT is running two big venues. Allstate Arena’s listed capacity is 18,500, while Enterprise Center holds up to 22,000. It will be interesting to see how these buildings are configured for NXT. Putting that aside, it’s great to see NXT take the show on the road. One has to assume that if these shows draw well, they may end up doing this more often.