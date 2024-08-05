WWE Raw on Syfy in Baltimore, Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Pat Tanaka, Ikuto Hidaka, Nikkita Lyons, Dean Malenko, Kensuke Sasaki, Frankie Kazarian, Butterbean, Aron Stevens, Nyla Rose, Haystacks Calhoun, Karl Gotch

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena. The show features the fallout SummerSlam. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on Syfy tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show will air on Syfy tonight due to the Olympics and will return to USA Network next week. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE SummerSlam at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. My Q&A audio show will return on Monday.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Baltimore, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Winston-Salem, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Tulsa, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Arlington. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Pat Tanaka is 61 today.

-Ikuto Hidaka is 52 today.

-Nikkita Lyons (Faith Jefferies) is 25 today.

-Dean Malenko (Dean Simon) turned 63 on Sunday.

-Kensuke Sasaki turned 57 on Sunday.

-Frankie Kazarian turned 46 on Sunday.

-Eric “Butterbean” Esch turned 58 on Saturday. The pro boxer had a boxing match with Bart Gunn at WrestleMania XV.

-Aron Stevens (Aron Haddad) turned 43 on Saturday. He worked as Damien Sandow in WWE.

-Nyla Rose turned 42 on Saturday.

-The late Haystacks Calhoun (William Dee Calhoun) was born on August 3, 1934. He died at age 55 on December 7, 1989.

-The late Karl Gotch (Karl Istaz) was born on August 3, 1924. He died on July 28, 2007.