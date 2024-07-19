WWE SummerSlam lineup: The latest card for the stadium show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday, August 3 in Cleveland, Ohio at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the WWE Championship

-Damian Priest vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

-Bayley vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Logan Paul vs. LA Knight for the U.S. Championship

Powell's POV: The U.S. Championship match was made official on Smackdown.