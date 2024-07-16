What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: Money in the Bank fallout show

July 16, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.355 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up compared to the 2.256 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared the previous week’s 0.66 rating. Impressive numbers for Smackdown coming out of Money in the Bank. One year earlier, the July 14, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.309 million viewers and a 0.62 rating.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.