WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: Money in the Bank fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.355 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up compared to the 2.256 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared the previous week’s 0.66 rating. Impressive numbers for Smackdown coming out of Money in the Bank. One year earlier, the July 14, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.309 million viewers and a 0.62 rating.