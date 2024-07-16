NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Bobby Lashley, Excalibur, QT Marshall

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features “The Rascalz” Wes Lee, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz vs. “Gallus” Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT finished with a A grade from 58 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bobby Lashley is 48.

-AEW broadcast team member Excalibur (Marc Letzmann) is 44.

-QT Marshall (Michael Cuellari) is 39.