WWE Raw rating: How did Raw hold up against the MLB Home Run Derby and political convention?

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.669 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.759 million average. Raw delivered a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.59 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw ran opposite the MLB Home Run Derby and it was likely a big cable news night due to political convention coverage. One year earlier, the July 17, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.851 million viewers and a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic.