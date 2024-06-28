AEW Rampage lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

What's happening...

June 28, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Gabe Kidd and Roderick Strong vs. “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean

-Orange Cassidy vs. The Outrunners in a handicap match

-El Phantasmo vs. AR Fox

-Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue

-Shingo Takagi vs. Dalton Castle

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.

