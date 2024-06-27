AEW Collision taping spoilers: Full results of the taping for Saturday’s Forbidden Door go-home show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision taping

Taped June 26, 2024 in Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center

Report by Dot Net reader Mike Roth

1. Serena Debb beat Kelly Madan

2. Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii beat Shane Haste and Robbie Eagles

3. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer beat Lady Frost in a non-title match. Mercedes Monet sat at ringside.

4. Hechicero beat Kevin Blackwood

5. Daniel Garcia beat The Butcher

(After this is when people started to leave/tire out as Blackwood, Garcia, and Butcher are all local guys)

6. Hikaru Shida beat Deonna Purrazzo in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

7. El Phantasmo, Jack Perry, and Takeshita beat Jay Briscoe, Lio Rush, and Dante Martin

Notes: A great night of wrestling honestly. We had a blast and a ton of fun. We felt “honored” if that’s the right word, to have all of these NJPW legends I’ve never seen wrestle live in this little city. AEW to me is a good wrestling company still, but their holes are starting to show, as we all know by now. There were about 4,5000 (per WrestleTix) in a building that seats 18,000 and I know they wouldn’t have sold out anyway, but the lack of local promotion of these big Japanese stars hurt their attendance. I wound up going with just one buddy when it was supposed to be five of us because the others didn’t know about all this talent on the show. They said would have 100 percent gone had they woulda known. Oh well.

