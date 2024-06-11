NXT TV results (6/11): Moore’s review of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears, Lexis King vs. Dante Chen in a Singapore Cane match, Je’Von Walker vs. Shawn Spears, Michin vs. Jaida Parker

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live June 11, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Highlights from last Sunday’s NXT Battleground PLE aired…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Mike Rome gave a introduction to the inaugural NXT North American Champion Kelani Jordan, who made her entrance in street clothes. She took the mic and said this was a surreal moment for her. She talked about winning many gymnastics championships, but nothing beat becoming the first NXT North American Champion. She talked about how tough the ladder match on Sunday was, and said the moment she grabbed the title at the top of the ladder, that’s a moment she’ll remember for the rest of her life.

She said it’s up to her to keep up the prestige of the title. She said there’s a lot of women in the locker room, but she’s going to prove that no one can do it like Lani. Jaida Parker made her entrance ans said that all Kelani proved is that she can climb up a ladder like a squirel. Jaida talked about how she’s going to take care of Mia “Michin” Yim. Mia Yim jumped Jaida from behind. Vic noted that you “say her name and she appears!” (Hey vic! That’s Joe Hendry’s gimmick). A referee ran out to start the match…

John’s Thoughts: Kelani Jordan looks great as champion and here’s hoping she can get some good stories out of her run. One thing I did notice is she does need to work the crowd a bit better. When the crowd tried to give her “you deserve it chants”, she should have maybe soaked it in for 3 seconds before shutting them down with a “thank you, thank you” to take control of the segment. Trying to talk over them made it worse in that it was covering up her talking point. Not a big deal, and I understand that she probably doesn’t want to get a earful from HBK about going over segment time.

1. Mia “Michin” Yim vs. Jaida Parker. Mia dominated out of the gate. Jaida landed a body slam, but Mia Came back with a grounded overhead kick. Yim got a two count after a cannonball. Jaida tried to come back, but Yim landed a German Suplex. Jaida turned the tables after dodging a cannonball and tossing Mia into the ringpost. Jaida draped Yim and hit her with her signature draping Banzai Drop. The show cut to regular commercial.[c]

Jaida was working on Mia with shortarm shoulder tackles. Yim got a rollup for a nearfall, but Jaida came back with an elbow breaker. Yim came back with a huracanrana in the corner. Mia hit Jaida with a shotgun dropkick. Yim planted Jaida with a Tornado DDT for a two count. Jaida blocked a Seoul Food attempt and hit Yim with a front suplex. Jaida dumped Yim to ringside with a bootay to the face. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows ran out to check on Yim.

Parker got a two count back in the ring. Jaida glared at Anderson and took a steel chair from under the ring. Gallows got on the apron. Anderson took the steel chair from Jaida. Michin rolled up Parker for the victory.

Michin defeated Jaida Parker via pinfall in 9:59.

A replay aired of Gallus beating up Wes Lee backstage. They then cut a backstage promo from Raw last night where Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne talked about how they were going to avenge their friend Wes Lee…

Cody Rhodes was shown high fiving fans in front of the WWE Performance Center…[c]

John’s Thoughts: NXT has done a nice and efficient job creating a intriguing feud between Jaida Parker and Mia Yim. Yim and Parker have made the most of their TV and mic time to cultivate a logical feud between the two, with the two showing animosity any time they go against each other. Jaida Parker is special. She’s a very believable character that comes off as authentic. Once she gets the in-ring down pat (and she’s pretty good already) she might be considered to be fast tracked to the main roster. I do hope they give Nima and Price a boost too, especially Nima who has shown good personality. We might be in store for a six person tag soon. On the other side, I wouldn’t mind Gallows, Anderson, and Yim being a isolated team, just keep them the hell away from a Bullet Club leader.

Vic Joseph hyped LA Knight and Bayley appearing at their upcoming Fanatics meet and greet…

Riley Osborne, Andre Chase, and Duke Hudson were all bickering in the Chase U classroom. Ridge Holland cut in and told them to calm down. Riley talked about how he and Hudson don’t trust him still. More bickering ensued. Thea Hail walked in and told everyone to shut the F-ck up and sit down. Chase wondered where she learned that bad language from? Hail talked about how Riley was an outsider like Ridge, and they let him in.

Chase said they should focus on taking care of Jacy Jayne. Hail talked about how Chase almost gambled the University away. Hail talked about how people thought Duke couldn’t be trusted, but they gave him a chance. Hail said Chase U gives everyone a chance. Hail said they all need to get on the same page and that’s not a teachable moment, that’s the truth…

Entrances for the next match took place…

2. “Gallus” Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang vs. Wes Lee, Tyler Bate, and Pete Dunne. Bate and Wolfgang started the match. Wolfgang quickly tagged in Mark after dominating a bit. Bate fought out of a pin with a Test of Strength. Bate used a leg scissors on Mark while saying hi to the crowd at the same time. Dunne tagged in and gave Mark a double stomp on the elbow. Dunne went into his signature Joint Manipulation. Dunne gave stomps to Mark’s kneecaps. Dunne then game a jumping stomp to Mark’s elbow.

Dunne cleaned house with kicks. Lee tagged in and gave Mark stereo kicks. Bate held up Mark for Lee’s superkick. Bate did a helicopter spin to Mark. Lee gave Joe a dive. Bate gave Wolfgang a plancha. Bate hit Mark with a long helicopter spin into a driver. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Bate rolled up Joe for a two count. Joe shrugged off Bate and knocked Wes off the apron. Joe gave Bate a side backbreaker. Wolfgang hit Bate with a sideway senton. Dunen broke up Wolfgang’s pin. Bate came back with a rebound lariat on Mark. Joe tagged in and knocked Dunne off the apron. Bate fended off Joe with a boot. Bate flipped over Joe to tag in Wes. Wes trapped Joe in the corner. ran off Wolfgang’s back and hit Mark with a huracanrana. Wes hit Wolfgang with CQC and a DDT.

Wes rolled up Joe for a two count. Dunne hit Mark with the wishbone finger break. Bate hit Mark with Bop and Bang. Bate hit a pile of wrestlers with a flip dive. Wes hit Joe with a meteora for a nearfall. Joe dropped Wes on the pile of wrestlers at ringside. Joe dodged a dive and hit Wes with a discus lariat for the victory.

Gallus defeated Wes Lee, Tyler Bate, and Pete Dunne via pinfall in 9:50.

Jaida Parker was venting to Bronco Nima and Lucien Price about Gallows and Anderson costing her her last match. Jaida said she respects how Price and Nima dont’t come to ringside to let her handle business. Jaida walked away saying she’s going to run Mia Yim’s ass out of NXT.

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade told Brinley Reece to be careful of the now creepy Wendy Choo. Reece said there’s nothing to worry about because Choo is a sweetheart…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Believe it or not, a rare dominant win for Gallus given how WWE has been very back and forth with them. I wonder if they are in the cards for Clash at the Castle soon to join fellow Scot Drew McIntyre? Seeing Wes in a three person tag team makes me hope that we get a Rascalz reunion one of these days via the WWE-TNA working relationship.

Still shots from NXT Battleground were shown…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Vic sent the show to a promo package where Sol Ruca went through her day and workout routine leading up to NXT Battleground in Vegas. The package also focused on Sol’s highlights in the ladder match at Battleground…

Brinley Reece made her entrance with Endris Enofe and Malik Blade. Wendy Choo made her entrance to new creepy sounding music. She wore her usual bedtime gear and had a body pillow. The gear had skulls on it. Her cheeks were painted up like stitched up lips. Kinda reminds me of “Sally” from Nightmare Before Christmas…

3. Wendy Choo vs. Brinley Reece (w/Edris Enofe, Malik Blade). Choo quickly started the match with a Thesz Press and punches. Choo did her sleepy elbow drop. Choo did a fast creepy crawl. Choo wiplashed her head and gave Reece a headbutt and Flatliner for a two count. Reece gave Choo a face buster on the knee. Reece rallied with clotheslines and a body slam. Choo gave Reece a stiff clothesline. Choo grapevined a Cobra Clutch to make Reece tap out.

Wendy Choo defeated Brinley Reece via submission in 2:45.

Choo sat in the ring and gave the hard camera a cold stare…

A replay aired of Oro Mensah attacking Ethan Page twice last week, once after NXT and twice at a hotel parking lot. They then showed Oro Mensah attacking Ethan Page after NXT Battleground went off air…

An Ava tweet showed that Ava has banned Oro Mensah from the building for his recent attacks…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I know we get our share of “creepy” characters in pro wrestling, but this new Wendy Choo character looks really good so far. What helped here is the actress behind the role did such a great job selling the character. Her fast crawl in the ring and head movements came off as legit creepy. What makes this even cooler is we all suffered through the bad version of Wendy Choo, that this came off as a organic progression and evolution of the character. It sorta remind me of TNA’s Su Yung’s two characters combined, the zombie bride and little girl. Her stitched lips also reminds me of Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas and I love that movie.

Vic Joseph plugged WWE’s rally-type event for Clash at the Castle on Friday which is free-to-attend in Scotland…

Byron Saxton was waiting in the parking lot. He then saw and interviewed Roxanne Perez about her upcoming “state of the women’s division” address she teased for later. Perez bragged about beating Jordynne Grace. She was approached by Robert Stone, who told her Ava was wondering what Perez was going to talk about? Perez said she had to wait until a segment to find out her opponent at Battleground, so Ava is going to have to wait until the segment to hear what she’s going to say…

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance to the Performance Center ring. Vic talked about how important the Performance Center is to Cody due to Dusty Rhodes being one of the fathers of NXT. Cody soaked in “Cody” chants. Cody said it’s magical in this place. Cody talked about how he had to be here to feel said magic as he heads to Scotland at Clash at the Castle for his title defense against AJ Styles. Cody said AJ has been a lot of things, IWGP Champion, NWA, WWE Champion, and PWI Wrestler of the decade.

Cody said one thing that AJ will do is look at all of Scotland, the referee, and in Cody’s eyes to say “I Quit”. NXT Champion Trick Williams made his entrance to his usual “Whoop dat trick” chants. Trick told everyone to make some noise for Cody being on NXT. Trick said he was coming to the ring, but he held up to let Cody do his thing. Trick said he feels like he had a similar journey to Trick. He said they are both champions, both had mountains to climb, and chips on their shoulders to get to where they are today. Trick sand now that they are on the other side of the mountain, everything feels different now.

Instead of having something to chase, they got it now. And now people are attacking them. Trick asked Cody how he deals with all this? Cody talked about going from hunter to hunted, having all the peers judging them instead of supporting them. Cody said one thing to keep in mind is that even though they conquered certain mountains, there is always another mountain to climb. Cody unstrapped his title belt to show Trick. Cody said he’s been granted the authority by Ava to announce Trick’s next challenger.

Cody said the next challenger will be chosen in a 25 man over-the-top battle royal. Cody teased that Trick may know some of them, but some of them may be from “other locker rooms”. Cody wished Trick luck in his next title defense. Trick called Cody back when Cody was leaving. Trick said he had something very serious to ask. Trick said with Fourth of July around the corner, we all want to know if Cody is coming to “the cookout”. The crowd agreed with Trick and gave him “YES” chants. Cody said he is coming to the cookout. The segment ended with Cody’s theme playing…

John’s Thoughts: Can Brandi be invited to the cookout too? Cody being part Cuban and having his in-laws makes him invited to any cookout anyway (though the guy is so nice, that he didn’t need that qualification anyway). I’m joking around. Fun cameo for Cody on NXT with a plug for a future cameo on New Years. I was disappointed when they went with the overused “over the top battle royal” concept to find a new champion, but they made things interesting with the “other locker rooms” announcement. The safe thought would be Raw and Smackdown stars appearing, but wouldn’t it be fun if we got some TNA wrestlers in the match? As tired as I am of someone like Eddie Edwards on the Impact show , I wouldn’t mind seeing someone like him sent over to face Trick (You wouldn’t send someone like Josh Alexander to take a loss)

A replay aired of Je’Von Evans attacking Shawn Spears when Spears attacked Josh Briggs in the Gorilla Position…

Vic Joseph hyped Je’von Evans vs. Shawn Spears as the main event of this week’s show…

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Dante Chen about his Singapore Case match. Chen said he’s going to leave a lasting imprint on King with cane shots. Chen hit a pile of pipes with a kendo stick. Chen said he’s going to end this feud on his terms. Schreiber hyped up the upcoming Singapore Cane match…

Carlee Bright tried to introduce herself to Wendy Choo in the locker room. Choo gave Bright a glare and walked away…

Vic Joseph introduced the 2024 NXT NIL class of 2024 who were sitting in the front row…

Lexis King made his entrance with a royal secpter. Dante Chen attacked King with a Singapore Cane during the entrance. The bell rang once both men were in the ring…

4. Dante Chen vs. Lexis King in a Singapore Cane Match. Both men had a sword fight with the canes with Chen dominating early. King threw a cane at Chen and gave King punches. King backdropped Chen on a pile of canes.