WWE Raw rating: Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor, Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov

June 11, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.609 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.679 million average. Raw delivered a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.53 rating.

Powell’s POV: The show ran opposite the second game of the Stanley Cup Final. One year earlier, the June 13, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.595 million viewers and a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic opposite the deciding game of the NBA Finals.

