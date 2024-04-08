Cody Rhodes on NBC’s “Today” recap (video included)

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Cody Rhodes NBC’s “Today” on Monday after winning the WWE Universal Championship at Sunday’s WrestleMania XL night two. Watch the video below or via the Today YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Cody spoke about how cold it was during WrestleMania Saturday. He said that while some people assumed that the ring was heated, that was not the case. He also took pride in making his entrance on WrestleMania Sunday with his wife Brandi Rhodes. The show hosts were presented with replica title belts. It was a brief segment, yet Cody came off well in his first appearance as champion.