AEW Battle of the Belts X lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT special

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts X television special.

-AEW International Champion Roderick Strong vs. Rocky Romero in an eliminator match

Powell's POV: AEW Battle of the Belts X will air live after AEW Collision on Saturday at 9CT/10ET on TNT.