What's happening...

AEW Battle of the Belts X lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT special

April 8, 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts X television special.

-AEW International Champion Roderick Strong vs. Rocky Romero in an eliminator match

Powell’s POV: AEW Battle of the Belts X will air live after AEW Collision on Saturday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Join me for live review of both shows. My exclusive audio review of both shows will be available on Saturday night for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.