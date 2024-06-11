What's happening...

NXT Battleground poll results for best match and overall show grade

June 11, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s NXT Battleground event received a B grade from 44 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 20 percent of the vote.

-45 percent of the voters gave best match honors to Roxanne Perez vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship. Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. Michin in a ladder match to crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion finished second with 24 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Sean Plichta and I gave the show a B- grade, while John Moore gave it a B grade in our same night audio review. Last year’s NXT Battleground received a B grade from 44 percent of the voters, and an A grade from 28 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.

