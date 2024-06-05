WWE Speed – Andrade vs. Karl Anderson

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with Andrade vs. Karl Anderson in a four-man tournament match for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Andrade advanced and will face Tommaso Ciampa next week. The winner of their match will earn a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Ricochet. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media. Championship matches have streamed at the same time on Fridays.