WWE Speed – Andrade vs. Karl Anderson

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with Andrade vs. Karl Anderson in a four-man tournament match for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.
THIS WEEK on #WWESpeed, exclusively on @X!
Who will advance and face @CiampaWWE next week? Will it be @AndradeElIdolo or @MachineGunKA? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5iJIzJo939
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2024
Powell’s POV: Andrade advanced and will face Tommaso Ciampa next week. The winner of their match will earn a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Ricochet. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media. Championship matches have streamed at the same time on Fridays.
