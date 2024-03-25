NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-NXT Tag Team Champions “The Wolf Dogs” Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa in a non-title match (Otis and Tozawa will be added to the NXT Tag Team Title match at Stand & Deliver if they are victorious)

-NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a non-title match

-Shawn Spears vs. Dijak

-Josh Briggs vs. Duke Hudson

-Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx

-Prime Target video package on Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams

