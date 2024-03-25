WWE Raw in Chicago (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Undertaker, Christopher Daniels, CJ Perry, Lacey Evans, Jake Hager, Barry Horowitz, Epico, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Travis Tomko, Ray Gordy, Tsuruta, Gorgeous George

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. The show includes an appearance by CM Punk. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Jumbo Tsuruta (Tomomi Tsuruta) was born on March 25, 1951. He died of complications from a kidney transplant age age 49 on May 13, 2000.

-Barry Horowitz turned 64 on Sunday.

-The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) turned 59 on Sunday.

-Christopher Daniels (Daniel Covell) turned 54 on Sunday.

-Jake Hager turned 42 on Sunday.

-Epico (Orlando Colon) turned 42 on Sunday.

-CJ Perry turned 39 on Sunday.

-Lacey Evans (Macey Estrella-Kadlec) turned 34 on Sunday.

-The late Gorgeous George (George Wagner) was born on March 24, 1915. He died of a heart attack at age 48 on December 26, 1963.

-Hiroyoshi Tenzan (Hiroyoshi Yamamoto) turned 53 on Saturday.

-Travis Tomko turned 48 on Saturday.

-Ray Gordy (Terry Ray Gordy, Jr.) turned 45 on Saturday. He wrestled as Jesse and Slam Master J in WWE.