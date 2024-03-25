AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Swerve Strickland vs. Konosuke Takeshita
-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy in an AEW Tag Team Title tournament quarterfinal match
-Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata
Powell's POV: Wednesday's show will be live from Quebec City, Quebec at Centre Videotron.
