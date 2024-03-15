The Rock releases his latest online promo before WWE Smackdown

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The Rock released his latest social media promo on Friday.
A message from the hottest heel pro wrestling has seen since the 80’s.
Mama Rhodes, you’re now in the Rock’s crosshairs.
Your son’s blood will be on the Rock’s belt, that I will personally deliver to you at WrestleMania.
I’m gonna put a whuppin’ on that boy, in front of his… pic.twitter.com/DdgaxYrLXa
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 15, 2024
Powell’s POV: The Rock took credit for pro wrestling being cool again and reacted to Cody Rhodes “slapping the shit” out of him on last week’s Smackdown. “The Rock likes pain, but that’s a whole other conversation,” Rock said at one point before mocking Cody for crying while talking about his mother. Fun stuff.
