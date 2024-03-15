The Rock releases his latest online promo before WWE Smackdown

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Rock released his latest social media promo on Friday.

A message from the hottest heel pro wrestling has seen since the 80’s.

Mama Rhodes, you’re now in the Rock’s crosshairs.

Your son’s blood will be on the Rock’s belt, that I will personally deliver to you at WrestleMania.

I’m gonna put a whuppin’ on that boy, in front of his… pic.twitter.com/DdgaxYrLXa

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 15, 2024