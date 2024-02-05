Jim Ross underwent another surgery

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestling broadcast legend Jim Ross announced that he underwent another surgery. “Another successful surgery hopefully,” Ross wrote on Monday. “Need your prayers.”

Powell’s POV: You have those prayers, JR. he didn’t specify the nature of the most recent surgery. Ross also underwent cancer surgery on his right hip last week. Here’s wishing him the very best.