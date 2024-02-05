WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Royal Rumble fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.469 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down a tick from the 2.475 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.
Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared the previous week’s 0.71 rating. One year earlier, the February 3, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.384 million viewers and a 0.61 rating for the Royal Rumble fallout show.
