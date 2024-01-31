AEW Dynamite in New Orleans (reports needed), Dynamite poll results and grades, Collision grade, Fit Finlay, Ray Odyssey, Giant Gonzalez, Giant Baba

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from New Orleans, Louisiana at UNO Lakefront Arena. The show features Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page competing in Dealer’s Choice matches (they select opponents for one another). Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite in New Orleans and all upcoming events. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 30 percent of the voters. C finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D grade and couldn’t shake the feeling of boredom at various points, which is not a word that I typically use to describe Dynamite.

-We did not run a poll for Saturday’s AEW Collision due to our coverage being delayed due to the Royal Rumble. I gave the show a B+ grade and felt it was a much better show than Wednesday’s Dynamite. My live review will return on Saturday, so our post Collision poll will also return that night.

Birthdays and Notables

-David “Fit” Finlay is 66.

-Ray Odyssey (Ray Samalonis) is 56.

-The late Giant Gonzalez (Jorge Gonzalez) was born on January 31, 1966. He died on September 22, 2010 at age 44 due to complications from diabetes.

-Shohei “Giant” Baba died of cancer at age 61 on January 31, 1999.