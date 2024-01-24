NXT TV rating for the show featuring the first Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament semifinal match

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 642,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 683,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.19 rating. One year earlier, the January 24, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 607,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating.