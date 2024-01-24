What's happening...

01/24 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 294): Will Pruett on WWE’s deal with Netflix, The Rock on the TKO board, WWE Royal Rumble predictions

January 24, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net Staffer Will Pruett returning to discuss WWE’s deal with Netflix, The Rock on the TKO board, Kazuchika Okada’s future, WWE Royal Rumble predictions, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 294) and guest Will Pruett.

